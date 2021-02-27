Kamala Harris's niece has officially made her high-fashion debut.

Hot on the heels of the vice-president's step-daughter Ella Emhoff taking NYFW by storm, Meena Harris modeled some pieces from Prada's new Fall/Winter 2021 collection during the brand's virtual runway pre-show on Thursday.

Related | How Miuccia Prada Infiltrated the Inauguration

In a Brittney Janae-shot video posted to her Instagram, the lawyer and best-selling author — who played an integral part in Kamala's campaign — can be seen showing off the brand's powder blue Cleo bag in a green satin skirt and navy cut-out sweater from the comfort of her own living room.

Not only that, but Meena also later posted another photo in a Prada graphic hoodie and skirt combo that was shot was photographer María Esme del Río. And needless to say, she looks absolutely radiant.

Check out Meena's posts for yourself, below.