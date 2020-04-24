Kaia Gerber Gave Herself a Stick-and-Poke Tattoo in Quarantine

Like many of us, Kaia Gerber is trying to stave off quarantine boredom with a little at-home makeover action. But rather than a bang trim, her method of choice is a little more permanent.

While recently speaking to Glamour, Kaia explained that while she loves getting tattoos, quarantine has made getting new ones a difficult task. So her solution? Well, it turns out she went the DIY route.

"I've been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody's been able to do that," she revealed. "In the meantime, I gave myself a stick-and-poke, which I do not recommend."

Unlike her brother Presley though, Kaia said she kept her new ink low-key, explaining that she just gave herself "a dot. Just so I could be like, 'All right, I got a tattoo this month, I'm cool.'"

That said, it also seemed as if she's more than happy to leave future tattoos to the professionals.

"I think I have a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists," Kaia added. "It's not easy."