Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly have filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

On Friday, the two announced their split via a statement shared with the Associated Press, writing that they made the "painful [but] healthy decision" after recognizing that "it simply just didn't work."

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," Musgraves and Kelly said, adding that "though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," they continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

The couple — who've been married since October 2017 — concluded their statement by reiterating that they "hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other," before requesting privacy as they "navigate through this."

Read Musgraves and Kelly's statement in full, here.