Justine Skye Addresses Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez Feud Rumors

Justine Skye is trying to shut down the speculation surrounding best friend Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

As we all know, fans believe that Hailey and Selena have been feuding since 2018, which has seen many accusing the Rhode Skin founder of "stealing" Justin Bieber from the "Lose You to Love Me" singer. Recently though, rumors of their alleged beef have reached a fever pitch thanks to fans dissecting every single apparent exchange between the two, whether it be explicit or covert. And it's now gotten to the point where the ire towards Hailey has also started to affect her friend circle, with a prime example being Kylie Jenner's infamous eyebrow post.

That said, the latest person it appears to have reached is Justine, who recently took to social media to address the hate she's been receiving from Selenators via text. But why? Well, Justine and Kendall Jenner were featured in Hailey's TikTok from January, in which the trio were accused of "shading" Selena by drinking wine over an audio clip of someone saying, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

As a result, Justine told her Twitter followers that she'd been getting threatening texts, some of which she posted in the since-deleted thread, saying that she was "sick" of dealing with "what’s being sent to [her] phone right now."

“You guys have assumed enough and it’s actually beyond insane at this point, it’s been going on for over a month," Justine wrote in a follow up tweet before asking, "What the hell do you want to happen next. For us to kill ourselves!?”



“No one says anything because there is no winning with you all but I’m fucking tired of this," she continued. "It doesn’t matter what ANYONE says you guys don’t want to truth to be real." And to hammer her point home, Justine went on to say that everything about the situation was "so wrong," adding that people were "instigating and perpetuating this horrible narrative" by "spewing hate on the internet," as well as forcing them "to deal with it irl."

"this isn’t a game," as the "What a Lie" singer concluded. "And it’s no longer funny."

