Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Once upon a time, Justin Timberlake was known to be one of pop's consummate showmen; charming, well dressed with the chart-topping hits and slick dance moves to back it all up. You could typically rely on him to deliver a Michael Jackson-esque routine in his prime, drawing on all those years of experience having to nail choreography as a part of N*SYNC, or, at least we thought we could — until we saw him at the Something In the Water music festival this past weekend.

In a now-viral clip, Timberlake was seen making an attempt at the Beat Ya Feet dance during his performance at the Washington DC festival (the key word being "attempt" here). Sporting a pair of khakis and a patterned button up looking like the epitome of dadcore, Timberlake's footwork in the video was pretty clumsy and lacking in coordination making it pretty hard to watch. The embarrassing display quickly drew comparisons to Kohl's coupons and a Microsoft's Windows 95 launch, making the rounds on Twitter and prompting us to take a cold hard look at what we thought we knew about Timberlake.

Now, even Timberlake has had to admit he delivered a less-than-stellar performance, sharing a joking apology on Instagram. “DC, I want to apologize to you for two reasons,” Timberlake begins the video before pointing the camera at his feet. “Here and here! I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said ‘don’t you ever do that to me again.'”

Ironically side-stepping any accountability by shifting the blame to his feet, he went on to talk about how his 'fit may have played a role in the debacle before ultimately promising to do better in future and tighten things up. “Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe. But I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here, and get them right."