R.L. Stine’s grip on children’s horror isn’t loosening any time soon, as a Disney+ adaptation of the famous children’s book series is reportedly in the works with a brand new cast of characters announced today.

Justin Long — who’s best known for his roles in the Alvin and the Chipmunks series, New Girl and F is for Family — will be starring in the series alongside Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna and Will Price.

He’ll be taking on the role of Nathan Bratt, who is a “schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.” The series will follow Puig, McKenna and Price alongside two other mystery actors as they navigate life as your average high school students before everything goes awry, with the four of them “unleashing supernatural forces” and having to work as a team to save the town.

The series has been in development since April 2020 and is being produced by Scholastic Entertainment. The move to Disney+ follows the release of the live-action movies Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween in 2015 and 2018 respectively, which were both released through Sony Pictures.

Diehard fans will remember that this isn’t the first time a Goosebumps adaptation has made its way over into the TV world, as an adaptation of the cult book series first hit YTV in 1995 before wrapping up in 1998. The short runtime didn’t stop its cultural impact, as it went on to be aired on a slew of networks after the fact, including Cartoon Network and the Hub, with the series still having a home on Netflix perfect for binge-watching ahead of the new adaptation.

The original Goosebumps book series started printing in 1992 via Scholastic and is one of the most-sold book series of all time, selling over 400 million copies across its 200 different titles.

The corpse of that original book series isn’t quite dead yet, and it seems that its zombie is back to haunt a new generation of kids.