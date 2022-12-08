They say three times makes it a trend, so we're watching Justin Bieber's new affinity for bug-eyed, bizarre, oversized sunglasses closely.

So far he's worn them twice this week, the same style in different colors, while out and about with his stylish, off-duty wife Hailey. The frames (offenders?) in question are from Australian accessories designer Poppy Lissiman, which are available in three colors for $140 (Biebs has so far worn the Banana and Lilac versions).

The pop star wore them on back-to-back days this week, first while getting coffee at Interlude NYC and then while walking around Midtown Manhattan. The curvy, insect-like sunnies are not unlike the oversized Balenciaga styles we're used to seeing him in, of which we suspect he (and many others) won't be seen in anytime soon.

"SPOTTED 👀 @justinbieber walking the streets of New York wearing our ~NEW~ Cherloi sunglasses," the brand, which counts 320k followers on Instagram, posted this week. Users flooded the comments with alien emojis. The label's fashion-forward sunglasses have been worn by everyone from Kylie Jenner to Bella Hadid.

On Tuesday, Bieber paired his sunglasses (maybe he'll wear the black one next?) with a Loewe shearling jackets, just a few days after it was announced that a sculpture of his head and arms were on display at Loewe's new store in Beverly Hills.