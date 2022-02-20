After the opening night of his already-delayed Justice World Tour in San Diego, it looks like Justin Bieber has to postpone dates once again. The singer has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," a representative wrote in a statement posted to Bieber's social media accounts. "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

According to TMZ, the singer is “thankfully is feeling OK.”

​The Vegas show has been rescheduled for the summer, on June 28, 2022. Those with tickets for the original show at the T-Mobile Arena can use their tickets to attend, or can also opt for a refund.

At the time of writing, his tour stops in Glendale, Arizona and Los Angeles have yet to be rescheduled.

The Justice World Tour was supposed to begin in March 2020 but due to the pandemic, it's been delayed multiple times. Now, the tour has been scheduled so that Bieber can perform in 20 countries, with more than 90 concert dates set. It's expected to end in March 2023, though there's no information on whether that might change due to his recent diagnosis.