Beliebers everywhere woke up to find the email no concert lover wants to find in their inbox — one that reads: “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at [this] arena have been canceled.”

The shows are none other than tour stops in support of Bieber’s hugely successful 2021 album, Justice. Tickets will be refunded.

The last leg of tour dates was postponed back in July just days after the Brooklyn show due to the Canadian pop icon’s sudden flare up of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused paralysis for half of his face. Since then, the “Baby” singer has been laying relatively low, taking this time to focus on his health. The tour had been delayed twice before, originally set to run over 2020 and then rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Early this year, news of Bieber selling the rights to his music catalog broke, shocking JB fans and spectators alike. It is very unusual for a younger artist to sell their share of rights in the middle of their career, especially because it makes for riskier investments in the eyes of music management companies. Some thought this might be the end of Bieber’s music career as a whole, speculating that the singer might want to focus on starting a family, which he alluded to on an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Others were simply annoyed. Bieber looks a lot healthier than he has in the last few months, he’s been traveling to Hawaii with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and has been spotted previewing a Rick Owens collection in London, leaving fans wondering why he would cancel the tour if he’s well enough to have fun.

Some were less annoyed with that aspect and more annoyed with the fact that the musician is notorious for canceling tours early without adequate communication with fans.

As far as we know, Justin Bieber plans to continue making music.

“I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up,” he said on The Ebro Show regarding his new music, right before his final Justice tour date. “It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now.”