All it took was Justin Bieber shaving his head to get the approval of Demna Gvasalia, who cast the pop star in Balenciaga's new campaign. Considering the creative director is never one to overindulge in celebrity culture (although he recently cast it-girl Ella Emhoff for the runway), Bieber's surprise appearance on the brand's Instagram initially caused a double-take.

Perhaps a lookalike? But alas, it is in fact Hailey Bieber's husband.

Bieber wears a casual bodega run look in American artist Katy Grannan's shot, featuring an oversized leather jacket, hoodie and track pants combo, all finished off with Balenciaga's new Runner silhouette in burgundy.

The star even brighter than Bieber though, is Gvasalia's update on the brand's iconic "City" bag — much like the mint one Mary-Kate Olsen famously wore until it was "covered with stains, pen marks and even a chewed-up piece of gum," W reported back in 2006. A truly iconic accessory and it looks great on Bieber.

It's worth noting that Balenciaga's only public tweet is of the 27-year-old fixture's video campaign. "Justin for Balenciaga," it reads, alongside a 15-second clip of Bieber flaunting his bag, hood up, before a final power pose.

While this is the first time Bieber has modeled for Gvasalia, the creative director previously designed a "Justin 4ever" hoodie during his time at Vetements, which sparked rumors over whether or not he's a Belieber.

Looks like stans can finally rest easy.