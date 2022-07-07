"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations of the month. Scroll through, below, to see July's newest arrivals.
Eckhaus Latta's first footwear collection, first seen on the brand's Fall 2022 runway, is here and features a mix of silhouettes (all made in Portugal), heel shapes and colors including the Mike boot and Zoe clog. The range builds upon previous collaborations with UGG and Camper
Available now at EckhausLatta.com, Farfetch and Nordstrom
Remember Givenchy's iconic Bambi sweatshirt? That 2013 piece, the first collaboration between Disney and Givenchy (under then-creative director Riccardo Tisci), was one of the brand's biggest items ever. Now, Disney and Givenchy's Matthew M. Williams are back at it for a second time with a new capsule collection about all things 101 Dalmations, which includes pieces printed with graphics of the beloved cartoons dogs. Items run from $400-$4,200 for ready-to-wear; $230-$1,665 for accessories; and $335-$575 for jewelry.
Available now at Givenchy.com and Givenchy stores worldwide
- The List: April's Most Important Fashion Launches - PAPER ›
- The List: June's Most Important Fashion News - PAPER ›
- The List: May's Most Important Fashion News - PAPER ›