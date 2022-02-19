Last week, the internet couldn't stop talking about Julia Fox. This time, it had nothing to do with the Kanye drama, nor did it involve a scandalous outfit, but instead, her pronunciation of “Uncut Gems” — the 2019 Josh Safdie movie — captivated the nation.

To those who have yet to see the clip, which has been dominating TikTok trends, during Fox's appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," host Alex Cooper asks if she’s ex-boyfriend Ye's muse, to which Fox responds: “Yeah a little, maybe. I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems” (read Unka Jaaaaaams).

Becoming the latest buzzword on the internet, Unka Jams quickly became a trending sound on TikTok, with people impersonating and parodying the pronunciation.

A woman of little mystery, the muse herself weighed in on what exactly happened in the clip in a in response to a Page Six Instagram post of the impersonation, commenting “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahahah.”

Her quick-comeback proved, yet again, that the Mary-Jane muse can officially hang.