Julia Fox has now revealed that she didn’t date Kanye West for the money or the fame — she did it for Kim Kardashian. The actress, model and ex-dominatrix defended her relationship with the rapper "for free” in a new TikTok.

@juliafox Replying to @ged_baddie

Responding to a comment criticizing her two-month relationship with “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” Fox explains her rationale. Though she was initially unresponsive to Ye, who said she had “bad text etiquette,” Fox details the moment she changed her mind and decided to pursue Ye so that he would leave his ex-wife and mother of their four children alone.

“I had this thought: I was like, 'Oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me,'” she said. Naturally, Fox prefaces the video with her love for the Kardashian sisters since they bought and sold clothes from her now-defunct fashion line, saying, “Those are my girls.”

Fox adds that, when the two met, Ye had only changed the “Runaway” lyrics to “I need you to come right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.” He had yet to begin propagating problematic statements that would eventually cause him to be banned from Twitter and dropped from Adidas. Fox makes this clear: "First of all, the man was being normal around me.” She goes on to note that Ye wasn't on Twitter — or any social media platform — when they met.

In contrast, she said their romance was “beautiful” and centered around clothes and dreams for the future. Then things changed.

“The moment he started tweeting, I was out.” While Fox wanted to help him, she also knew he wouldn’t be that support, so she told herself, “‘I’m not going to stick around for this shit.’”

Ultimately, Fox concludes the video on a mixed — though somewhat positive — note: “But that being said, I really, deeply respect the man as an artist. I don’t want to shit on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know? But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community, period."

With so much to unpack, perhaps support for Kim is one good thing we can take away from Fox’s fleeting romance with Ye.