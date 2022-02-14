It seems love is not in the air for all. A representative of Julia Fox confirmed that the actress is no longer dating Kanye West. The two split just ahead of Valentine’s Day, though we would’ve loved to see the gift Ye had in store, given the no-holds-barred birthday celebration the two hosted earlier this month.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," Fox’s representative shared in a statement on Feb. 14, "but they are no longer together." Ye has yet to comment on their relationship status.

Their star-studded romance, spanning a little over a month, may have been short-winded, but it was far from a fling. With grand gesture after grand gesture, the two made a moment of wherever they went — whether at their first date photoshoot at Carbone, or in their Paris Fashion Week couple outfits.

But when the glitter settled, the two found their real lives getting in the way of their larger-than-life romance. With Ye in the throws of a difficult and public divorce from Kim Kardashian, and Fox's obligations to her family, the power couple decided to part ways.

The news comes amid speculations of an open relationship and a Daily Mail article that spotted the “tearful” actress at LAX.

“I haven’t cried since 1997,” Fox wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story calling out The Daily Mail, “and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!”

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” the since-deleted post reads. “I came up y’all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man. Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”

While Fox might not have cried, we’re sad to see the end of a romance that was nothing if not storied.