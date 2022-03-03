Julia Fox is getting candid about her short-lived relationship with Kanye West.

In a new profile for the New York Times, the actress said she felt like she was in a "movie" while they were dating, though only "elements" of their two-month relationship felt genuine.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me," Fox said. "He was the orchestrator of it all."

According to her, the experience was quite stressful as well, causing her to lose 15 pounds in a month, seeing as how she "already had a jam-packed life."

"I tried my best to make it work," Fox said, before adding, "How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable."

Even so, the Uncut Gems star went on to clarify she broke things off with the "ultimate stunt queen" and that Ye was "not the most interesting thing that’s ever happened to me.” However, Fox said she was also thankful for their time together in the "big picture" given that "the exposure was priceless."

Granted, she thinks she will eventually "surpass the Kanye narrative," especially since she not worried about any future drama with her ex, whose been spending the past few months publicly attacking his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me,” as she explained. “If you come for me, I’m going to come for you, and I’m really good at coming for people."

Fox added, "I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”

Read the entire interview here.

Photo via Getty / Marc Piasecki / GC Images

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Famous People

Billie Eilish Doesn't Have Friends After Becoming Famous

Billie Eilish knows it can be hard at the top.

Show More Show Less
Famous People

Lizzo Says Miley Cyrus Thanked Her for Twerking History TED Talk

Lizzo made a meaningful impact on Miley Cyrus.

Show More Show Less