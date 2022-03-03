Julia Fox is getting candid about her short-lived relationship with Kanye West.
In a new profile for the New York Times, the actress said she felt like she was in a "movie" while they were dating, though only "elements" of their two-month relationship felt genuine.
“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me," Fox said. "He was the orchestrator of it all."
According to her, the experience was quite stressful as well, causing her to lose 15 pounds in a month, seeing as how she "already had a jam-packed life."
"I tried my best to make it work," Fox said, before adding, "How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable."
Even so, the Uncut Gems star went on to clarify she broke things off with the "ultimate stunt queen" and that Ye was "not the most interesting thing that’s ever happened to me.” However, Fox said she was also thankful for their time together in the "big picture" given that "the exposure was priceless."
Granted, she thinks she will eventually "surpass the Kanye narrative," especially since she not worried about any future drama with her ex, whose been spending the past few months publicly attacking his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
“I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me,” as she explained. “If you come for me, I’m going to come for you, and I’m really good at coming for people."
Fox added, "I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”
Read the entire interview here.
Photo via Getty / Marc Piasecki / GC Images
Billie Eilish Doesn't Have Friends After Becoming Famous
Billie Eilish knows it can be hard at the top.
In a new interview with V, the Grammy-winner revealed that while things have remained the same with her family, her newfound fame has been a "bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven't seen me in a long time."
"[They] come over to see us and see that it's exactly the same," she said of the people who come to her childhood home in Los Angeles, seeing as how they likely walk in expecting a mansion and instead "it's 2003."
"It feels the same as it always did," as Eilish continued. "There's no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area." And according to her, she finds the whole thing "really funny," especially since she occasionally has to remind herself "what my life actually is to the outside world."
"I just forget sometimes," she said. "My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child."
However, there's one big aspect of her life that's changed and that's her friendships. Because despite having legions of fans, Eilish said she doesn't "have any friends" aside from the people she works with, who she now considers her "best friends."
But that isn't the only issues she's had with being famous, as she remembered it being a "nightmare" when she first started getting noticed at 16, which "scared the living hell" out of her.
"I was just turned into this prop. I’ve never been so scared. It was like, a huge stampede…in those three months, I’d gotten bigger, but I didn’t know it until I was in that situation," Eilish said, explaining that she also wasn't able to afford security at that point.
"From that day on, I didn’t go anywhere. I didn’t do anything," she said. "I was so flipped out by what had happened and how powerless I felt."
Even so, Eilish went on to say that fame's been an "unbelievable 50/50,” acknowledging that “there are so many things that I would never ever be able to do if I didn’t have what I have, and so many things that I can never do again."
Read her entire interview here.
Photo via Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Lizzo Says Miley Cyrus Thanked Her for Twerking History TED Talk
Lizzo made a meaningful impact on Miley Cyrus.
Last July, the "Truth Hurts" star gave an incredible TED Talk on twerking, in which she explained the dance's history and its personal meaning to her. So naturally, Lizzo spent a fair amount of time emphasizing the importance of remembering twerking's roots in Black culture, especially since the "movement of twerking" has helped shift widespread beauty standards.
"I grew up in an era where having a big ass wasn't mainstream," she said at the time, before citing Cyrus's headline-making 2013 VMAs performance as an example of how Black people are routinely "erased" from the narrative. And while some may have taken issue with being name-checked, it turns out the "Wrecking Ball" singer herself was extremely impressed by Lizzo's informative TED Talk.
"I mention Miley Cyrus in my TED Talk. And I'm very delicate with how I mention her because, at the end of the day, I didn't want to have any bias in the way I talked about how she brought twerking to mainstream," as Lizzo told People, adding that she mentioned Cyrus's performance in order to illustrate "how this thing spread like it did." And as proof of how effective her presentation was, the musician revealed that she recently ran into Cyrus who said, "'I watched your TED Talk and I really loved it. Thank you for that.'" Which is honestly how every conversation like this should go.
Watch Lizzo's TED Talk below.
Photos via Getty / Bryan Bedder & Mike Coppola / FilmMagic
