Looks like these Ye and Julia Fox photoshoots are going to be a regular thing now. In yet another piece with Interview, the Uncut Gems actress has once again shared photos and spilled the beans on date night with her new beau.

She told the magazine that she might do this "weekly, maybe bi-weekly," sending photos and telling stories for publication, adding, "Let’s call it 'This Week in Fox News.'"

The first shoot was on Wednesday night at Delilah in Los Angeles. "I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists," she shared. "Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photoshoot."

When asked about how she felt the relationship with Ye was evolving, she answered, "I’m so used to being fucked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, 'How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?' But he always does. Last night was a testament to that."

On Friday night, Ye surprised Fox. He gave her an address to go to, and it turned out to be a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. She recalled, "We went inside, through this tunnel, into a huge room with dim lights. Ye loves to play with light and darkness. He decided to put on Zola."

Aside from the couple, Fox listed other guests including Naomi Campbell, Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson, "the actor from the new Batman," rapper Cam’ron, Jack Donoghue, Andrew Richardson from Richardson magazine, Richie Shazam and more of her friends. And after the film screening, she said that they shot a Pusha T music video for a song featuring Ye.

Fox's has had quite the transformation since meeting Ye. "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life," she shared. "I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

She added that she considers this her "redemption story" after struggling in her relationship with her ex-husband pilot Peter Artemiev. "I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life," She continued, "I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it."

Read the full interview and see all the photos here.