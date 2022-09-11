Moments before the start of Elena Velez's runway show, Julia Fox arrived with an unexpected +1 — her baby son Valentino, who made his first New York Fashion Week appearance this season.

The 20-month-old wore a miniature version of Fox's black crinkled and lacquered look, both custom outfits by Velez (the baby paired his with tiny black Crocs). Velez, who brought her own baby for the big day, greeted Fox just before the show and the two shared a cute mommy-and-me fashion moment.

Fox, who was accompanied by her stylist Briana Andalore, came out to support Velez and watch her close friend Richie Shazam close the show. Baby Valentino was a bit fussy at the beginning but quickly settled in to his fashion surroundings — nothing a little baby bottle can't fix.

Velez often cites the complexities of motherhood and womanhood as starting points in her collections, making Fox and her tiny companion a fitting muse for the occasion. Fox's own style — severe, expressive, edgy — isn't unlike the visual cues from Velez's work, who undercuts her aggressive designs with a delicate groundwork.

"This collection is a bloodletting for woman in her most insufferable and divine glory,” she writes in her show notes. “Iron-forged, erotic, extraterrestrial, esoterically burdened, and communing in dark-magic sorority.”