Julia Fox Has a Tiny Apartment So Her Son Doesn't Become a 'Fucking Prick'

Julia Fox doesn't want her son to grow up with an inflated ego.

Last week, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star caused a stir on TikTok with a video tour of her small NYC apartment, which drew ample praise from fans deeming her a "relatable icon" that "obviously prioritizes" her 2-year-old son, Valentino, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev. That said, it seems as if there were also a few haters as well, some of whom even went so far as to accuse her of being a bad mom through unnecessary comments like "what in the CPS is going on here?."

Needless to say, Fox wasn't going to let that kind of criticism fly, which led to her pressing pause on her Bahamas "birthday vacay" in order to reply to a commenter that asked, "Isnt she worth like 30 million dollars."

"I really wasn't expecting my apartment tour to go so viral, people are really freaking out over it," she said in a TikTok posted on Monday.

"It's really just not that deep. This just happens to be the apartment that I took my son home from the hospital. So it's his home," as Fox explained, adding that it was more of a "sentimental thing."

"It really is Valentino's apartment," she continued, prior to saying that while she could "probably afford a bigger place," her main concern is ensuring that her son grows up with a "sense of normalcy."

"Because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not. So I just want my son to have the same," the model and actress said. “I don’t want him to grow up and be, like, a fucking prick.”

Not only that, but Fox also went on to directly address her rumored net worth, saying that she's "not even close" to being worth $30 million and her headline-making wardrobe is mostly borrowed from up-and-coming designers.

"And second of all, I don’t give a fuck because I don’t need $30 million,” she said. “What does one person need $30 million for? I’ve survived on a lot less, and I’m doing just fine."

Fox continued, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. All those celebrity net worth [websites] are complete BS.”

