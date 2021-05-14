Juice WRLD's Live Free 999 Fund has announced a brand new partnership to help fans in need.

On Friday, the late rapper's mother, Carmela Wallace, revealed via Juice's Instagram that the nonprofit had teamed up with the Crisis Text Line to offer free counseling. The hotline serves as a texting service that provides free, confidential and round-the-clock crisis intervention and mental health help from professional counselors.

Related | Billie Eilish Talks Teen Substance Abuse and Grief

In an interview with Billboard, Wallace explained that the initiative is timed to Mental Health Awareness Month to help encourage people "to focus on their mental health and to warn them of the dangers of self-medicating and for them to seek support if they need it."

"I want young people to take this time to do a mental health self-check, to be honest with themselves and reach out to Crisis Text Line if they need someone to talk to," she said. "That's why we've formed this alliance, to provide a starting point for young people to get the help they need."

However, that's not the only thing Live Free 999 is doing when it comes to making mental health and addiction awareness, prevention and treatment accessible to everyone.

After all, as Wallace told the publication, another big focus of the organization is normalizing the conversation surrounding these issues, creating future in-school programs for teens and creating an educational podcast. Not only that, but she also mentioned that Live Free 999 wanted to bring this conversation to the forefront in order to "bring measurable change within the Black community."

To get access free counseling, please text "LF999" to 741741.