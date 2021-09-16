A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson from a Jane Doe accusing him of rape and threatening to kill her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ and verified by Pitchfork, the judge ruled that the allegations being leveled by an ex-girlfriend of Manson "are not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule." The Jane Doe has 20 days to amend the lawsuit with additional details in order to potentially reverse the ruling.

This lawsuit is one of four that Manson is currently facing related to allegations of sexual assault and battery. Manson's former assistant, actress Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, are all currently suing the musician. He's under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, as well.

Earlier this year, Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as her abuser, sparking others to also come forward, writing that he "brainwashed and manipulated [her] into submission."

Manson has categorically denied the allegations with his lawyers having filed court documents claiming that the allegations are part of a conspiracy "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the Me Too movement." Despite being dropped by his label and fired from his acting roles, Manson is still getting work, having recently appeared at a listening event for Kanye West's new album, DONDA.

Earlier this month, Manson pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor simple assault related to an incident where he allegedly spit at a videographer at a concert in 2019. New Hampshire police issued a warrant for Manson's arrest back in May after the musician had failed to respond to the charges.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.