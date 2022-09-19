The NBA has a long history of producing fashion icons — and Jordan Clarkson is at the top of that list.

Stepping out for this season's New York Fashion Week, the Utah Jazz guard turned heads with looks from Balenciaga, Givenchy, Thom Browne — which included full tweed sleeveless suit jacket and skirt ensemble. Along with other Thom Browne "muses" Russell Westbrook and Kid Cudi, Clarkson has long been praised for defying gender norms in menswear.

On the events circuit, Clarkson joined singer Maggie Lindemann, who he started dating over the summer, at the Nine Orchard rooftop celebrating the opening of Givenchy Soho store. Clarkson also made a stop at streetwear brand Midnight Studios' runway show and party, which featured a performance by Atlanta rapper Latto.

“The experience was great — I had an amazing time," Clarkson told PAPER . "My favorite events were the GQ party, Midnight Studios show, and Givenchy store opening. A lot of the people, I'm friends with, so it's just good seeing everybody back outside and together again!"