It's a stressful time to be alive. Last year, the CDC reported a considerable increase in adults struggling with mental health under the pandemic as compared to the year prior and things haven't improved much since. As a result, there are a lot of folks that are probably looking for a way to cope and potentially ease their anxiety — and, luckily, Sigur Rós frontman, Jónsi, has a new elixir designed to help.

Following up their first collab, SLEEP ands WAKE, which was released last year, Jónsi and VONA have joined forces once again for their latest CBD tincture line, EXHALE. Made from Broad-Spectrum CBD, frankincense, holy basil, L-Theanine, B6 and Reishi mushroom extract, EXHALE is designed to act as an anti-anxiety elixir by promoting the production of GABA, which is a neurotransmitter that relaxes the nervous system and ward off the negative side effects of stress.

"We went into this with a single intent; create the best anti-anxiety product and make it accessible to as many people as possible," Jónsi says. "Anxiety affects people globally, from all walks of life, including me. So it just made sense for us to focus our efforts around creating a non-habit forming, natural remedy for anxiety."

EXHALE is currently available for $65 via VONA's online shop and if you're looking for more ways to destress you might want to consider revisiting Jónsi's A. G. Cook-produced solo album, Shiver, below.