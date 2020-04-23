Let This A. G. Cook-Produced Jónsi Song Heal You

For his first solo work in about a decade, Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has returned with the brand new single "Exhale." Co-produced by PC Music's A. G. Cook, "Exhale" is a staggeringly beautiful pop tune about letting go and accepting everything we cannot change — a timely message for the world's current situation.

The track begins softly with a set of pensive piano chords, growing with that addition of glossy bass and glitchy synths. It's somewhat reminiscent of a muted version of Cook's work on the "Gone" breakdown. The whole song gradually builds into one rapturous crescendo with Jónsi's repeated refrain ("Just let it go now/ It isn't your fault"), delivering a devastating blow of comfort and unconditional love.

The single is also accompanied by an equally stunning new visual directed by Jónsiand Giovanni Ribisi, which features a dancer draped in a back plastic tarp amidst a serene snow of fabric shreds. As far as comebacks go, "Exhale" feels well worth the wait and honestly, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Exhale