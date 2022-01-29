Folk music legend Joni Mitchell joins rock icon Neil Young in demanding that Spotify remove their songs from the streaming platform in protest of COVID-19 misinformation.

Spotify recently made a $100 million deal to exclusively host Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The show, which has about 11 million listeners, has been known for spreading false information and misleading claims regarding the pandemic and vaccination. And both Mitchell and Young won't stand for it.

Last week, Young wrote an open letter saying he would pull his music from the platform unless they took action against Rogan. . “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he explained in the since-deleted letter. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

With no action on the platform's part, his music was taken down on Wednesday. And reports say Spotify lost $4 billion in market value since then.

Young urged other artists to do the same. And, sure enough, Mitchell announced that she plans on following suit. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” she wrote in a brief statement posted on her website Friday. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Spotify told BuzzFeed News regarding Young's initial comments that they have “detailed content policies” and that they've already taken down over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19.