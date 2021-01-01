Jonathan Van Ness revealed that he secretly tied the knot earlier this year.

Ahead of New Year's Eve, the Queer Eye star took to his Instagram to reflect on his 2020 and made a pretty big announcement in the process.

Alongside talk of his weekly friend Zooms and involvement with Elizabeth Warren's campaign, Van Ness also (very briefly) mentioned that he got "married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Granted, JVN didn't reveal his partner's name or when exactly they got hitched. However, he did end up providing a photo of them in matching cream-colored jackets, and they obviously looked super cute together!

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out JVN's post for yourself, below.