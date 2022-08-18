Jonah Hill is prioritizing his mental health alongside the release of his new documentary, Stutz. The movie-star director announced he is no longer promoting his films due to anxiety in an open letter to Deadline.

For the upcoming fall festival premiere of Stutz, which stars and is directed by Hill, the actor intends to let the film speak for itself. His decision to opt-out of press promotion coincides with the film’s mental health focus. Stutz is named for Hill’s therapist and delves into his worsening anxiety.

Tying it all together, he wrote, “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.” He added, “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Hill’s decision to “protect himself” by staying out of the public eye extends to all future projects, as well. This includes his upcoming Netflix comedy You People, which he produces and co-stars in alongside first-time director Kenya Barris.

Hill's statement is not the first time he expressed discomfort with media attention and public scrutiny. In October 2021, after losing a significant amount of weight, Hill asked fans to stop commenting on his body in an Instagram post, according to Page Six. He has since deleted his Instagram, and now, the only traces of Hill on the app are rare appearances on his girlfriend Sarah Brady's account.

Though Hill’s decision is personal, he wants to send a broader message. After addressing his privilege in being able to afford to take time away from work, he wrote, “With this letter and with Stutz I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

Though the press will surely miss Hill, we can all appreciate a man that sets boundaries.