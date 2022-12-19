Jojo Siwa and TikTok sensation Avery Cyrus’ relationship has hit troubled waters, but for Royal Caribbean Cruises, it’s smooth sailing. The two quietly announced the end of their relationship in a sponsored TikTok for the Royal Caribbean cruiseship, Wonder of the Seas.

It now seems un-partnerings are fair game for brand partnerships. In a TikTok taking followers along Cyrus’ seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise, Jojo Siwa let slip about the split. The video opens with Cyrus and her entourage embracing on their Royal Caribbean cruise, followed by a “gnarly” wipeout, then Cyrus spa-ready in her robe — all the staples of the perfect romantic Royal Caribbean getaway.

It then cuts to Siwa in the Kidz Korner arcade handing Cyrus what appears to be a neon pink egg saying, “this is my sorry for breaking up with you present.”

Then it cuts right back to candid vacation videos of Cyrus thanking Siwa for the “really sweet present.” Easy to miss among the splashing, mermaids, bald mermaids and cornrows, the breakup was the talk of the comment section until Cyrus replied to a fan who wrote “now I just want o know why,” saying, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

@averycyrus Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean 💞💞#royalpartner #comeseek #wonderoftheseas

Their three-month romance has been a whirlwind of family-friendly entertainment centers. Siwa, 19, and Cyrus, 22, first made their relationship official inside a Chuck E. Cheese in September. We wonder where they’ll spend their next relationship checkpoint, this time as friends. Maybe we’ll see them next at Ariel's Undersea Adventure at Disneyland, given Cyrus’ mermaid obsession.

We’re sad to hear things went south for the two in the Southern hemisphere, but there’s always more fish in the sea.