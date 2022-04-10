The annual Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards happened on Saturday, April 9th, at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. And most of the prominent names in young adult entertainment — from film and TV to music and social media — were there. That is, except for on of Nick's biggest stars: JoJo Siwa.

A lot of people have been wondering why the teen star wasn't around for the show. Well, according to a video she posted on Instagram, she wasn't even invited to come.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," she said. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite." She added in her caption, "I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go."

In her stories, she continued saying, "Somebody tagged me in something — they used my song 'One Chance.' My song made the cut, but not me."

Other celebs took to the comments section in support of Siwa. Her Dancing with The Stars Season 30 co-stars Brian Austin Green and Olivia Jade chimed in saying that it was the awards show's loss, and that she's "too good for them." Snooki also tagged Nickelodeon and said, "I'm gonna write a note."

Siwa has worked with Nickelodeon for years. But last year, she called them out for not allowing her to perform her original songs from her movie musical, The J Team during her Nickelodeon-produced D.R.E.A.M. tour. It's unclear whether this was a copyright issue since the film was streaming on Paramount +, which is also owned by the same media company as Nick. "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not," she tweeted in September.

Still, Siwa got nominated at the Kids' Choice Awards for the Favorite Social Music Star category. The award ended up going to TikTok creator Dixie D'Amelio.