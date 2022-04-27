When JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew broke up last year, we were crushed. The two had been dating for about nine months when they called it quits, but now Siwa is hinting at the two possibly being back together. Cue the cautious excitement.

In an interview with Extra this week, Siwa said she’s “very much in love,” which is a pretty big statement. "I'm very happy. I'm very much in love. I... am really lucky that I'm loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome," Siwa told Extra. "It would be really nice if she was at my home. We're long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like..."

And while that could point to literally anybody, Siwa was asked point-blank if she and Prew — who is based in Florida — were back together. "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no... I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say," she said.

That feels pretty much like an admission that the two have found their way back to each other, but we can respect Siwa not wanting to make a big announcement without Prew’s input. She did say, however, that she feels like she’s found her missing puzzle piece in life, saying, “I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece ... like that corner piece that you just needed."

Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ+ last year, told People that she first met Prew on a cruise and they became fast friends before it turned into something more. "I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," Siwa told People. "She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.' And I was like, No one's ever asked me that before."

They dated throughout 2021 before breaking up in October. Though it seemed to be amicable, Siwa did open up about how hard it was to move on from her first love. She told People in November, "I was in love for the first time. It is such an amazing gift and something that I will cherish for as long as I live."