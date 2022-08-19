It's with a heavy heart that we have to report that JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have split once again.

According to Page Six, Prew seemed to confirm that the on-again, off-again couple was unfortunately off again after a recent Instagram Live that was later reposted to TikTok: "I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t want to talk about it for a while, but someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am," Prew said, suggesting that her and the Dance Moms alum were no more.

Prew was quick to follow this up with, "I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.” She later added that her and Siwa were both “safe and happy and healthy” following the breakup.

Siwa and Prew were rumored to have reignited their relationship in late April, with reports that Siwa was “very much in love” and spending a lot of time in Florida where her ex lives. The couple later confirmed in May that they started dating again, sharing photos and videos of them kissing and snuggling in Disney World. The last time the two were seen publicly was when Siwa posted a "then vs. now" video in June of them celebrating Pride a year apart.

Siwa and Prew previously split last October after starting their relationship in early 2021 with both saying that it ended on good terms. The relationship had been the first since Siwa publicly came out as LGBTQ+ earlier in the year, having told People that she met Prew on a cruise where they became fast friends and eventually more.

"I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," Siwa recounted. "She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.' And I was like, No one's ever asked me that before."