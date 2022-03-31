Breakups are hard, but JoJo Siwa hasn't let her uncoupling with Kylie Prew dampen her spirits. The 18-year-old dancer suggested in a recent appearance on the Rachel Uncensored podcast that although she’s technically single, she's "exclusive" with someone.

Though Siwa isn't one to divulge too soon, when asked directly about dating, she just said that she was “happy” which is “all that matters” right now and after being presseda little more shared that she’s actually “exclusive, ladies and gentleman.”

But who could that special someone be? As she went on, it sounded like Siwa was actually referring to herself — and not rumored girlfriend TikTok star Katie Mills, who she was spotted hanging with at a recent Phoenix Suns game. “We’re not single,” she said. “I say 'we're' because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

Last January, Siwa came out as queer in a TikTok video, dancing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" while dating then-girlfriend Prew and come November, Siwa announced the pair had split.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” said Siwa on Paris Hilton’s This is Paris podcast. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” she continued before addicting that it’s something that she “didn’t know could happen.”

Regardless of who Siwa is dating now, it sounds like she’s happy. And that’s all that matters.