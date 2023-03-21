JoJo Siwa Realized She Was Gay at Disney World

Inside every gay person lives two wolves: a wolf that is apathetic about Disney and a wolf that loves it so much it almost hurts. We officially know which wolf JoJo Siwa most identifies with.

In a new interview with People, the most famous Gen Z star in the world revealed her deep affinity for Disney World. "I have a lot of really fun memories here. I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney." In fact, it's even the place she realized she was gay.

I'll take off my hater hat while I transcribe this next bit: "I fell in love for the first time at Disney World. I realized I was gay at Disney World. I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There's been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to."

Siwa is a frequent attendant of the park. She's also taken her girlfriends there, like Kylie Prew. Here's the two in May 2022, after they'd broken up and gotten back together... sort of. Let's ignore the Avery Cyrus drama that tore TikTok in half.

In addition to being a fan of the parks, Siwa has also made appearances on the Disney Channel. Like this spot on Bizarrdvark, a show about... well, something.

The Chief Siwanator came out in January 2021 and introduced fans to her first girlfriend Prew shortly after. In the People interview, Siwa says of her realization she might be gay: "I was here for 14 days with a girl that was my really good friend and I realized that, 'Oh, I like her.' And having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool." That girl may or may not be Prew; Siwa doesn't elaborate. "We're not together anymore, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here."