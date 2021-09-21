Jojo Siwa is quite simply the moment. Last night, the pop star made history with her Dancing With the Stars debut, becoming the first person on the show to dance with a same-sex partner — professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

The duo's first performance put their efforts on full display when they performed a foxtrot set to the fast-paced song, "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet. Although it wasn't perfect, featuring a slip by Johnson that led to the pair scoring a 29 out of 40, it was a crowd-pleaser that's unforgettable in the grand scheme of the show.



After their performance, Johnson took to her Instagram Story to explain how Siwa actually saved her from a full slip. "Things I've learned today," she said. "When two girls dance together, make sure the skirts are shorter than normal because you will slip and end up like me."

"I mean, JoJo legit was the Incredible Hulk and didn't let me fall, didn't fall herself and hoisted me," Johnson continued, laughing. "Oh my gosh, JoJo, I'm so proud of you and thank you for not letting me fall—completely on national television. You're the best."

Prior to their first dance, Siwa explained how nervous that she was about the show. "This is a whole new ball game for me," she said. "I've never done anything ballroom before. It's a learning experience that I'm more than ready for."

Siwa also detailed what it was like to make history with her partnership, telling cameras, "For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I'm really, really proud. I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids."

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year on Instagram Live. In a cover story with People, Siwa declined to give a firm label about her sexuality, saying "I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

We're rooting for you, Jojo!