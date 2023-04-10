JoJo Siwa, the bubbly, hair-flipping pop star famous for her rainbow and glittered getup, is finally responding to Candace Owens’ claim that she’s lying about being lesbian.

Last week, the 33-year-old right-wing commentator released a video titled “Is JoJo Siwa lying about being lesbian for attention?” where she accused the 19-year-old social media star of leveraging her sexuality for clout.

The six-minute clip, posted on Twitter, came from Owen’s self-titled podcast. In the video, Owens alleges that Siwa's public coming out was "a great way to find a community of victims." The pro-Trump pundit goes on to say, "I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she's desperate for attention.”

Owens also reacted to Siwa’s October 2022 TikTok video where the starlet recounts her gay awakening which involved Demi Lovato‘s hit song “Cool for the Summer,” re-watching Jenna Dewan’s Lip Sync Battle performance and not wanting to be intimate with a man during a date.

“One plus one plus one must equal 'I’m a lesbo,'" Owens says. “It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.”

Siwa is no stranger to facing controversy, frequently embroiled in the theatrics of the lesbian TikTok community. After catching wind of Owens' comments on April 4, she responded a few days late. “I haven’t watched the video yet," Siwa tweeted on Thursday, "But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off.”

Siwa has also recently come under fire for posting several images that appear to show her pregnant. The clickbait photos and thumbnails used across her social media were actually because the Nickelodeon star was purchasing baby clothes for a friend.

In any case, we stand by JoJo!