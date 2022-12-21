JoJo Siwa Says She Was Used For 'Clout' After Avery Cyrus Split

JoJo Siwa says she was taken advantage of.

As you may have seen, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum and Avery Cyrus made the interesting decision to announce their breakup in a sponsored TikTok for Royal Caribbean Cruises earlier this week. And while JoJo may have been all smiles when presenting the 22-year-old creator with her "sorry for breaking up with you present," a new video appears to hint at their split being far less amicable than it initially seemed.

According to a report from People, the "Kid in a Candy Store" singer appeared on mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories on Monday, December 19 to talk about why she was "mad," which apparently had something to do with the star being used by someone "for views and for clout."

JoJo added, "I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got fucking played."

Even though JoJo didn't actually mention anyone in the video, many fans believe she was referring to her former girlfriend of three months, despite Avery originally saying that "we decided that we are better off as friends" in the comments of the Royal Caribbean TikTok before adding that "we are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out."

In response to the buzz created by JoJo's statements, Avery told People that she was confused by the speculation, insisting that "from my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends."

"The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family," she continued. "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation."

JoJo has yet to provide further comment on the video. In the meantime though, you can read People's entire report on the post here.