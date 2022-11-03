Johnny Depp is being welcomed back into the fold swiftly. After a strange appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in which his face was superimposed onto the award show's iconic astronaut mascot, Depp is reportedly appearing in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty show.

As confirmed by IndieWire, the actor will be appearing in the show as part of its "star" moments, making him the first male "star" to model the brand's men's collection. Alongside Depp, the show has a stacked list of runway appearances byCara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. Performances include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Rihanna's decision to invite Depp has earned criticism on the internet. Hollywood has picked up Depp immediately following the highly publicized defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who came forward to detail the abuse she suffered at the hands of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The court ruled in Depp's favor and believed that he sufficiently proved that Heard defamed him with the accusations of abuse.

In over 6,000 pages of unsealed court documents that surfaced in August after Depp supporters crowdfunded the money to obtain them, they show that his legal team attempted to submit Heard's nude photos as evidence as well as her past as an exotic dancer. There were also texts alleging that Depp kicked Heard on a flight, and his legal team attempted to implicate Heard in the car accident that killed her friend.

In light of the unsealed documents, many people began unliking Depp's Instagram post rejoicing in his legal victory. That hasn't stopped Depp from returning to the public eye. Recently, he was cast as King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry. Depp will also return to direct Modigliani, co-produced alongside Al Pacino.

Depp's casting shocked many Rihanna fans, who brought up the abuse she faced at the hands of ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. Rihanna also previously created a grant for domestic violence survivors alongside ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. When Ari Fletcher appeared to dismiss and mock abuse victims on Instagram live, Savage Fenty removed her from their website.

However, people who uphold Depp's innocence see Rihanna's casting decision as an act of solidarity.

In the unsealed court documents, Depp said he never suffered from a "specific physical or mental injury" at the hands of Heard.