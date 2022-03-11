This article is a sponsored collaboration between John Varvatos and PAPER
John Varvatos has long been known for his rock’n’roll aesthetic and musical influences, so it’s only fitting that the latest collection captures the laid back rocker spirit of the brand out west — all the way out to the California desert, to be exact.
For Spring 2022, the brand was inspired by the long open road and the lone traveler, resulting in earth-bound tones and textures; natural hues like dusty browns, burnt clays and stone grays; and fabrics like blushed suedes, lived-in leather and weathered cotton — all with a touch of their signature hardware.
Other standouts in the collection, which is available to shop now, include t-shirts printed with Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin; rugged, military-inspired jackets; jacquard shirts depicting distorted art; and distressed leather jackets.
The campaign, shot by Cameron McCool, features an eclectic mix of models, some of whom are musicians, including Cezur and Nicola Wincenc, the latter of whom is in an indie rock band called Caverns.
Discover the entire John Varvatos Spring 2022 collection at JohnVarvatos.com
Photographer/Director: Cameron McCool
Executive Creative Director: Jordan Bradfield
Sr Creative Producer: Peter Schwab
DP: Amina Zadeh
Models: Nicola Wincenc, Cezur, Ian Weglarz
Stylist: Mark Holmes
Hair: Dylan Chavles
Makeup: Natasha Servino
Set Design: Eric VidmarProduction Manager: Daisy Robinson
TikTok’s New Music Platform Will Pay Its Creators
TikTok just launched a new payment program especially for musicians that will pay them properly for their work. SoundOn allows musicians to get paid weekly for their music and keep ownership of it all.
Designed to help up-and-coming artists find an audience for their songs, SoundOn will not only pay musicians 100% of royalties in the first year of their music being on TikTok, but it will also give the artists access to tools that will help grow their audiences. Artists will be given a dashboard with insights so they can better understand what’s performing and why. They’ll also be able to tap into other TikTok creators’ content to help the spread of their music across the video-sharing platform.
“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career,” TikTok’s Head of Music, Ole Obermann, said, per Complex. “Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”
Right now, SoundOn is available in the US, the UK, Indonesia, and Brazil, and the platform maintains that there are no administration or distribution fees for musicians to pay. What’s even better is what musicians will earn for their content: According to SoundOn’s FAQs, “You would be able to obtain 100% royalty for an unlimited time for In-Bytedance platforms (TikTok and Resso); and you would be able to receive 100% royalty for off-Bytedance platforms during the first year, and 90% in the years after.”
Music will go through an approval process before being in the mix on SoundOn, but the platform provides plenty of guidance on what the requirements are for each song. The more a song is used in TikTok videos, the more artists get paid, though SoundOn doesn’t provide explicit details on payment until you’re in the program. Musicians who want to try it out for themselves and make some extra cash from their work can sign up here.
Photo via Getty/ Philippe LOPEZ/ AFP
LightSkinKeisha Takes No Days Off
LightSkinKeisha can’t eat spaghetti and meatballs without ranch.
That’s set to be her dinner tonight and she’s in the middle of drooling over how good it sounds. After our Zoom call, she has to run to the store and find something to make for her and her fiance, and as we talk about unusual food combinations (after all, she did try out an Oreo with mustard on it, inspired by Lizzo), she spills on how she likes to eat spaghetti.
“I’ve been adding ranch to my spaghetti since I was young,” she says, daydreaming, as she sits at her dining room table, her stomach moaning. “It probably started from having a salad on the side and you put the little ranch and garlic bread with it... mmm. You know what? Now that we’re talking about it, I’ll have to have that tonight.”
LightSkinKeisha rarely gets moments like these, when she can sit down, not worry about having to fly out dancers for shows or find new property in Los Angeles — something she remarks that she needs to do later. Now that she’s social media’s favorite actress on the recently wrapped second season of Power Book II: Ghost and fans from the show have joined her growing rap fandom, the 27-year-old rapper, actor and social media star is this close to becoming a household name.
Since 2018, LightSkinKeisha’s put out five projects — more than most rappers release in their entire careers — and amassed an audience worldwide that adores her ability to talk shit the loudest and the hardest. On TikTok, she’s an inch away from having two million followers. And her recent performances on Starz’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost, a spin-off of the 50 Cent executive-produced Power, have meant that more and more of the show’s viewers are discovering her through this powerful portrayal of her character BruShandria Carmicheal, who Bossip says "pulverizes the Powerverse."
To the untrained eye, it may look like there’s a lot to keep track of for LightSkinKeisha — too much, even, for some. But for her, she’s right where she needs to be after a long, tumultuous journey.
Born in Decatur, Georgia and growing up in Atlanta, LightSkinKeisha got into music early. Her siblings’ father owned a record label, so she lived in a house where she got to experience music being made all of the time. As artists poured in and out of studio sessions at her house, she picked up singing. This led to her cultivating some early vocal talent, but it would take her time to find the music that she’d develop her sound around.
That came in middle school when she searched for songs to add to her MySpace page — the final piece of crafting that unique digital statement that defined who we are. “We had LimeWire and all of these different platforms,” she says. “These made me go into a phase of exploring all types of different music for this space. I was listening to Corinne Bailey Rae, Colbie Caillat, Amy Winehouse, Green Day, Carrie Underwood, all of that. But I really settled on R&B early on — Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, Joe.”
She became a competitive cheerleader at age 7 and spent her teenage years competing. If you watch her high-octane performances now with a degree of polish to them, you’ll see how cheerleading brought her there. “In cheerleading, we had to do two minutes and 30 seconds of a routine,” she says. “Now I know that might seem very, very quick, but when you're on stage two minutes and 30 seconds feels like 10 hours. I always make sure that I give it my all, like I'm back on stage when I was cheerleading, like I'm trying to win something.”
When LightSkinKeisha wasn’t cheerleading, she started to develop her interest in music. She kept her singing voice under wraps, switching over to rap instead. In high school, she rapped for her peers, but nothing ever materialized. So then, during a period of time that she characterizes as “playing around” with music, LightSkinKeisha worked on becoming a model, using social media to propel her to the top. It was a difficult period — one in which bouts of homelessness led her to sleeping in her car and hotel to make ends meet. “It made me very ready for success because I knew that it wasn’t permanent,” she says of the time. “I never wore that on my sleeve.”
During this period, she’d post videos of her rapping on her account, which would eventually give her the confidence to release her first songs in 2017 and her breakout song, “Weather,” the following year. “I’d seen people’s reactions because in a week it got a million streams on Soundcloud and I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “After I got that reaction I was like, ‘I’m going to keep on going.’”
Fortune was finally smiling on LightSkinKeisha. She signed to LA Reid’s Hitco Entertainment in 2018 and released her debut project, That’s Just the Bottom Line, that same year. Since then, she’s followed a formula of releasing at least one project a year — Act up Szn in 2019, Talk That Talk and Clones in 2020, Break the Bank in 2021 — and continuously elevating her shit-talking capabilities. Her albums are bibles for bragging and textbooks for twerking that grow grander with each release. Even now, fans are looking toward what this year’s release will be.
One of those recent songs was “Pop Shit Queen,” a toxic thumper that’ll make your lips curl into a snarl if you’re looking into the mirror while it’s playing. “It’s really all about being a fly girl, being confident and being independent with a big personality,” she says of the track. “I want people to be confident when they're listening to me and know, ‘Yeah, you are that bitch.’ Because I feel like I'm that bitch every single day, period.”
LightSkinKeisha’s confidence isn’t just evident in her music — her Power Book II: Ghost character carries that same energy. She regularly steals scenes on the show through her powerful performance, as well as her wardrobe choices that lead to stills from her scenes regularly going viral on Twitter. To think that the opportunity practically fell into her lap. “The show team hit my agent up and asked if I wanted to be on the show, and it’s been such an amazing experience to sit among legends and people that really inspire me,” she says. “It’s crazy because I’ve never taken an acting class. I’ve never done anything on this type of spectrum, so for this to be my first big breakout role as an actor, on the biggest show, is amazing.”
Season 3 of the show is on the way, so LightSkinKeisha definitely hopes that’ll be in her future as she takes on more roles, but acting isn’t the only thing that she’s thinking about in the days, weeks and months ahead. She explains that there’s a lot coming, but what exactly that is, she doesn’t clarify — you’ll just have to wait and see. “I’m dropping all year, but when I say I’m dropping, it doesn’t necessarily just mean music,” she says. “I’ve got acting going on, and I’ve started a couple of businesses and I’m about to create some more.”
That’s LightSkinKeisha in a nutshell: always thinking, always planning and, most importantly, always doing. Her career so far is a testament to being a self-starter and finding what works. Now, she’s finally reaping the benefits of her work, so she’s excited to keep going. “I’m just out here working,” she says, preparing to finally make her way to the grocery store. “I’m just trying to get it because I know I’m a star and I know where I want to go. I know the things I want to buy. I know the cars I want to drive (two of them being a Rolls-Royce truck and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class). I’m just hustling.”
Photos courtesy of Chad Lawson
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Detained in Russia
After being detained for three weeks in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner may be getting closer to being released. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Colin Allred are working with the US Department of State on Griner’s release, according to People, after she was arrested at the Moscow airport in February.
“I know the administration is working hard to try and get access to her and try to be helpful here,” Allred said Wednesday, per ESPN. “But obviously, it's also happening in the context of really strained relations. I do think that it's really unusual that we've not been granted access to her from our embassy and our consular services.”
Griner, who plays for the WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, also plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, which is why she was overseas at the time of her arrest. According to People, Russian customs officers at the Moscow airport allegedly found vape cartridges that contained liquid with hash oil. She was detained on February 17.
What makes her arrest and detainment more concerning for American officials, though, is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With the United States’ vocal support of Ukraine, American government officials are especially worried for Griner’s safety.
"So this is not the first time in recent years that an American has been detained and then held either without reason or without a sufficient kind of explanation," Allred said. "What's obviously different here is that Brittney is an extremely high-profile athlete, and it's happening during the course of a Russian-begun war in Ukraine, in which we are deeply opposed to what they're doing."
Russia has also not been forthcoming with information about Griner’s arrest and imprisonment, making the whole process of getting her out of Russia even more difficult. “I do think that it's really unusual that we've not been granted access to her from our embassy and our consular services," Allred said. However, he maintained that he was confident that the embassy and Griner’s lawyers would be able to get her out safely.
According to CNN, Russian officials have said that Griner faces up to 10 years in prison on the drug charges.
Photo via Getty/ Christian Petersen
The Model Making Fashion a Little More Fish
Fish Fiorucci is anything, but a fish out of water — on the runway, at least. PAPER caught up with the nonbinary supermodel to get a taste of the chops it took for this Texas native to chew up the Big Apple (and, most recently, Paris, where they walked for Balenciaga Fall 2022). Yet, they recall some times, not long ago, when it wasn’t so easy for them to swim in their own stream.
Fish’s first splash in New York was something of a wet dream. They arrived on a school trip with $300 in their pocket (and quadruple that in ambition), but instead of following alongside the theater group they landed with, Fish broke out on their own. “I wasn’t going to Broadway with them,” they say. “I was over here doing photoshoots, meeting with casting directors. I was all on my own, acting like I knew what I was doing.”
They dove into the fashion scene head-first, striking a geiser in a provocative photoshoot with fellow Texas native Mateus Porto (widely known as @orograph), who was just finishing up his degree at Parsons at the time. The feisty images they created together cemented the two as rising names to watch, but the folks back in Texas had some choice thoughts, as well.
Top and collar: Possessed NYC, Dress: Cristobal Eolo, Thong: Liquid VInyl, Shoes: Pleaser, Grills: Damian Dempsey
Once Fish got back to their Brownsville hometown, they were met with mixed reviews. “[When I] returned from New York wearing all this high fashion, half naked? [That] was their first taste of Fish, I guess,” they say. Some celebrated, while others harassed Fish, even reporting them to the principal and calling their parents over a few Instagram posts. Despite that, Fish knew the idea of what was possible for themself “[had] never gotten any smaller.” In fact, “it just keeps getting bigger.”
Part of this growth lives within their ever-evolving identity. “My gender fluctuates a lot,” they say. “I don’t like [being seen] as male or female, boy or a girl.” Just a Fish, and to them clothes shouldn’t have any gender attached (“I wear heels just as much as I wear boxers”). This internal conversation surrounding Fish’s identity began at home. “‘Are you a girl?’ my mom always used to ask, just about nail polish," they say.
Even when the fashion industry started calling their name, Fish found themself discussing this constantly. In their early career, when nonbinary folks were largely cast aside by modeling agencies, Fish often wrestled over which model board they should work on. “I was always placed in the wrong environments with all these male dudes with big ass arms,” they say. “Once I started doing womenswear, I immediately felt more comfortable. I was walking [in shows] alongside girls still part of agencies I had dropped.”
Top and bottoms: Andrew Curwen, Chains: Lory Sun
This revelation led Fish to explore even deeper parts of themself. “It’s still a question whether or not I want to transition,” they say. “There’s a lot of things holding me back from pushing myself to be a little bit more... than I already am.” Fish has considered some steps associated with gender transitions, like hair removal, but still has reservations. “I don’t want to lose my family, that’s probably something my parents wouldn’t want me to do,” they say. “To them, it’s a loss — a stop sign that’s always there.”
Grappling with all this, however, is exactly how Fish arrived at their name. “It’s not like I’m saying I’m ‘fishy,’” they say. I’m still coming to terms with my identity.” The model says it started during childhood, when kids in school would bully them about the space between their eyes, insisting time and time again how much they looked like a fish. “I used to cry a lot; everything would trigger me every time someone would call me [that].”
It wasn’t until their days working in fashion when Fish would come to appreciate the beauty of their face and hone an identity through that. “I’ve blossomed into the Fish people always wanted me to be,” they say. “It has a totally different meaning now. I come from a fishing family, out of the best fishing ports in Texas, and I live by the damn ocean. I can’t run away from it.”
Dress: Lenshina Nchami, Corset: Andrew Curwen, Shoes: Pleaser, Chokers: Lory Sun
No stranger to making waves, Fish is becoming their own tsunami in fashion. Their first runway stomp happened for LUAR after relentless efforts. “I kept sneaking into as many [castings] as I could and I was so disappointed, never booked a show,” they say. “I’m pretty sure I never got invited to a damn casting, but I ended up booking one.” Fish hit the runway in a tight metallic dress that left them bleeding and “I never felt so beautiful and femme,” they say. “I felt like I had been practicing my whole life for that.” Soon after, Fish’s agent, Joseph Charles Viola, was answering calls from Palomo Spain and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.
Then, Mother called. “I was doing a historical tour of a Catholic church in Brownsville and I got this email,” Fish says. It came from an unknown address and asked only for their SSN; the mysterious note arrived moments after Fish answered an unnamed casting call, which Viola had sent them. “They said, ‘We’re shooting in LA in two weeks, we have you on hold and we would love to fly you out from Texas,’” Fish says. It wasn’t until the moment they stepped on set that Fish realized they would star in the debut campaign of Haus Labs, Lady Gaga’s beauty line. “It was like I manifested this to happen,” Fish says. “Gaga must be the Devil or a witch.”
Of their dream collabs, Fish names Vivienne Westwood and Fenty for their commitments to activism, as well as Rick Owens. “If you’re out there, hit me up,” Fish tells Owens. “I’ve had wine with your wife before, and let me tell you, we looked good together. You should be jealous.” They laugh, “We met at a Love Magazine after party in London and we had one drink.”
Collar: Andrew Curwen, Grills: Damian Dempsey, Nails: Lory Sun
Maybe a Miley Cyrus collab would also be appropriate, considering Fish previously went viral toting a Hannah Montana purse at NYFW. “I found it in a shop in Brownsville,” they say. “A million people took pictures of it. I never got to wear that when I was young, so if I get to wear it now as a 24-year-old to Fashion Week? That’s just as cool as when I was a little kid. I actually own a lot of the Hannah Montana for Walmart collection. She carries all my weed and that’s what Miley Cyrus would want anyways.”
For their own future, Fish plans to continue their whirlpool internationally, but, more importantly, in Texas where the fight for gender-affirming care is pressing, right now. “I love being this supermodel, but at the same time I have to remember what's happening in my hometown,” they say. “We are still fighting for gay rights.”
Fish currently has a lawsuit filed against them for their role on Brownsville’s LGBT Task Force, which formed after a local homophobic attack. "When they start attacking me, it goes beyond the limits of what ‘conservative’ means down here," they say. "They think because we're creating a Non Discriminative Ordinance, that it's going against their rights. No one’s here to protect us, we are not taking anything away from the Christians."
Jumpsuit and mask: Andrew Curwen, Shoes: Pleaser
Still, the hate persists. “I have to be careful sometimes,” Fish says. “The homophobia here grows stronger every day, [but] fame comes with responsibility. Visibility is extremely important in our community.” And that’s exactly what Fish wants to bring to Brownsville. “I love scouting,” they say, picturing “these big, dreamy [fashion] shows. Brownsville has so many gorgeous settings. I want to change the idea of fashion in Texas.”
They denote seeing too many uninspired runway shows and fast fashion boutiques, all summarizing a Texas with which Fish does not feel associated. “When I go to New York it smacks me in the face a bit,” they say. “Like, there’s a million other people out here doing exactly what I’m doing, [but] everything I learned, I learned for free.” And they plan to pay it forward, dreaming as big as a concise Texas Fashion Week, comparable to those in Paris, London or Milan. “It’s for our community. I’m here to change [Texas], make it more real.”
Fish has already been recognized by Brownsville for their considerable efforts in the work they’ve produced. “If I can help [others] grow, that’s a lot to be thankful for.” We think it’s safe to say Fish won’t be belly up any time soon.
Balenciaga Bonus Round:
You just walked Balenciaga's Fall 2022 show. Was it as difficult to walk that runway as it looked?
I felt as if I was on my way from the Krusty Krab pizza. Felt like New York in February during a winter storm. No shivers, though, cause a hoe don't get cold.
What is it like looking back at videos of your appearance during the show? Does it feel surreal? Are you self-critical?
Looking back at videos, I catch myself smiling, nearly crying from how spiritual I felt during that moment. I’m extremely self-critical and felt so inclined to walk as fashionably as I could without being blown over by the wind, but later felt it was appropriate to just let the energy of the show take over. I felt so relieved after I returned backstage, as if I had just gone through a runway challenge on America’s Next Top Model. This was the final challenge.
How did you prepare for the show? What were the days leading up to it?
I think I’ve discovered that I have OCD in the days leading up to it. I kept knocking on wood and pinching myself until I was in that dressing room with my look already on, ready to hit the runway. I’ve come to find that I’m not the only model who gets worried about getting released from a show, but how could anyone get rid of lil' Fishy. I cried in my hotel room the night before the show and smoked the fattest joint. It’s what I deserved.
Did you meet anyone interesting and new backstage?
I met myself, bitch.
How did you initially learn to walk? How would you describe it?
It's always been in me. I started walking in heels at age 14; by week two I was already coaching other girls on how to strut. My walk requires a "Father, Son and Holy Spirit" before I get on the runway. Stretching required to take all three.
What have been your favorite shows this fashion month?
I'm gagged over Diesel's new collection. I've been dying to let my cock hang out of those red leather belt miniskirts. Need me some pull ASAP.
What do you think fashion needs the most, right now?
First, no more Men's Week. Second, more fish — not just me, but people like me. Trans, nonbinary, queer and people of color. I couldn't have picked a better year to make my debut with Balenciaga. It's the year of going beyond gender norms and forgetting that society made clothes associated with gender. I hated working with straight men in fashion five years ago, but seeing many of them walk in heels for the first time was entertaining. Thank you, Balenciaga.
How have you seen fashion evolve since you first started modeling?
I've seen myself evolve with my identity since I first started and see fashion falling right behind. Although fashion changes every season, I still want to be walking in heels. Thank God my feet haven't grown since the age of 16. Women's 10 is a perfect size.
Model: Fish Fiorucci
Photography and styling: Hadriel Gonzalez
Makeup: Clara Rae (at Honey Artists using MAC Cosmetics)
Hair: Isaac Davidson
Styling assistant: Andrew Curwen (@andrewcurwen)
Production assistant: Virgo
Balenciaga interview: Justin Moran