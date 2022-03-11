This article is a sponsored collaboration between John Varvatos and PAPER

John Varvatos has long been known for his rock’n’roll aesthetic and musical influences, so it’s only fitting that the latest collection captures the laid back rocker spirit of the brand out west — all the way out to the California desert, to be exact.

For Spring 2022, the brand was inspired by the long open road and the lone traveler, resulting in earth-bound tones and textures; natural hues like dusty browns, burnt clays and stone grays; and fabrics like blushed suedes, lived-in leather and weathered cotton — all with a touch of their signature hardware.

Other standouts in the collection, which is available to shop now, include t-shirts printed with Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin; rugged, military-inspired jackets; jacquard shirts depicting distorted art; and distressed leather jackets.

The campaign, shot by Cameron McCool, features an eclectic mix of models, some of whom are musicians, including Cezur and Nicola Wincenc, the latter of whom is in an indie rock band called Caverns.

Discover the entire John Varvatos Spring 2022 collection at JohnVarvatos.com

Photographer/Director: Cameron McCool

Executive Creative Director: Jordan Bradfield

Sr Creative Producer: Peter Schwab

DP: Amina Zadeh

Models: Nicola Wincenc, Cezur, Ian Weglarz

Stylist: Mark Holmes

Hair: Dylan Chavles

Makeup: Natasha Servino

Set Design: Eric Vidmar

Production Manager: Daisy Robinson
Internet Culture

TikTok’s New Music Platform Will Pay Its Creators

by Hedy Phillips

TikTok just launched a new payment program especially for musicians that will pay them properly for their work. SoundOn allows musicians to get paid weekly for their music and keep ownership of it all.

Show More Show Less
Entertainment

LightSkinKeisha Takes No Days Off

LightSkinKeisha can’t eat spaghetti and meatballs without ranch.

That’s set to be her dinner tonight and she’s in the middle of drooling over how good it sounds. After our Zoom call, she has to run to the store and find something to make for her and her fiance, and as we talk about unusual food combinations (after all, she did try out an Oreo with mustard on it, inspired by Lizzo), she spills on how she likes to eat spaghetti.

Show More Show Less
Care

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Detained in Russia

by Hedy Phillips

After being detained for three weeks in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner may be getting closer to being released. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Colin Allred are working with the US Department of State on Griner’s release, according to People, after she was arrested at the Moscow airport in February.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

The Model Making Fashion a Little More Fish

Story by Alana Jessica Martin / Photography and styling by Hadriel Gonzalez / Makeup by Clara Rae / Hair by Isaac Davidson

Fish Fiorucci is anything, but a fish out of water — on the runway, at least. PAPER caught up with the nonbinary supermodel to get a taste of the chops it took for this Texas native to chew up the Big Apple (and, most recently, Paris, where they walked for Balenciaga Fall 2022). Yet, they recall some times, not long ago, when it wasn’t so easy for them to swim in their own stream.

Show More Show Less