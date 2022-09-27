John Cena has just earned another impressive title.

According to a recent news release from the Guinness Book of World Records, the former WWE star, actor and all-around good guy has officially broken the record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with an incredible 650 wishes to his name.

However, the achievement shouldn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as how Cena is the most requested celebrity for Make-A-Wish recipients, who are typically children between the ages of 2½ and 18. And for those unfamiliar with the foundation's mission, they organization is dedicated to giving kids diagnosed with a life threatening illness an opportunity to do anything from attending an event to meeting a celebrity to paying the gift forwards to someone else. And it seems like a bunch of them are big wrestling fans.

"Nobody else has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish," as the release continued, before noting that Cena has a longstanding relationship with the foundation. After all, the star immediately began granting wishes on the heels of his initial 2002 WWE debut and has continued to do so since then. In fact, he even ended up granting the foundation's 1,000th wish in 2012 by doing a sweet meet-and-greet with a fan named Cardon.

"If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing," Cena reportedly told Reuters, echoing a past statement he made when he granted his 500th wish in 2015.

"I just drop everything," he said at the time. "If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part."

You can watch clips of some of Cena's Make-A-Wishes via WWE's YouTube channel below.