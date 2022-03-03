In a week that's been dominated by some really brutal and messy celebrity relationship drama, there's a least a crumb of good news in that it looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be expecting their second child together.

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress have been stoking rumors lately that they may be expecting over the past month after Turner was snapped cradling what appeared to be a potential baby bump. Starting back around mid-February, Turner was spotted with Jonas out and about in Los Angeles in a form-fitting green dress sporting in what appeared to be the beginnings of a bump which seemed to be further confirmed when the couple was seen at the beach this week in Miami.

Turner and Jonas have yet to officially announce the news, but thats basically par for the course when it comes to the couple. The two have typically kept their private lives pretty quiet, dating all the way back to when they first eloped in Vegas, which we would have been kept under wraps if it weren't for Diplo live streaming the whole affair. Turner and Jonas didn't even officially announce they were expecting their first child, Willa, together until after she had given birth so odds are we won't be getting any formal announcement about a pregnancy anyway.

Either way, Turner and Jonas' second child will likely be in good company as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Trisha Paytas all have had or are expecting to have a baby recently. All we know is that Hollywood kindergarten is going to be crowded in a couple years.