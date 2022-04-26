Joe Exotic says being with his new fiancé is like being in Twilight.

On Tuesday, TMZ published a letter sent by the Tiger King star to his lawyer, Autumn Blackledge. In the note, Exotic reveals that his fiancé is a "practicing witch" named John Graham. The two apparently met in prison over a year ago after being housed in the unit. He went on to say that there was a "fast attraction" and the two got engaged this past August. And though Exotic implies that Graham has been released from prison since then, they still regularly exchange letters and talk up to 3 times a day.

"If you ever watched 'Twilight,' it's as close as that," Exotic said, adding that "the love we share is like no other I've ever experienced."

"His touch. The way he talks, his voice. I still have a shirt so I smell him," he continued. "But he is so amazing, very broken when we met, he to this day says I'm his missing piece."

Not only that, but the star claimed that Graham is "a practicing witch" who "talks like he is from 400 years ago." Exotic also described him as "extremely romantic and caring," as well as the complete opposite of his current husband, Dillon Passage, who he's in the process of divorcing after four years of marriage.

Calling Passage "selfish" and accusing him of "being all about a party and wanting to be famous," Exotic went on to say Graham "could care less about being in the public eye" and that Graham's family is supportive of their relationship.

Despite being resentenced to 21 years in prison earlier this year, Exotic — who's also battling prostate cancer right now — talked about their wedding plans, saying that Graham "knows I'm coming home."

"As soon as Dillon signs the divorce and its final, if I’m still here, John and I want to get legally married right away," he said. However, when he does come home, Exotic said that "John’s dream is to marry me in an ancient forest” in a private, intimate ceremony officiated by Graham’s brother.

Read Exotic's entire letter here.