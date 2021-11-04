Joe Exotic Asks for Prison Release After Cancer Diagnosis

Joe Exotic is asking to be released from prison after his cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday, the Tiger King star took to social media to reveal he has an "aggressive" form of prostate and has also been receiving treatment for a number of other health ssues.

"It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other tests as well," he wrote. "Right now, I don't want anyone's pity."

Of course, Exotic then went on to say that he's "sure Carole [Baskin] will have her own party over this. Not only that, but he continued to maintain that there was proof of his innocence, meaning "there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out."

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released," Exotic said as he expressed his desire to "go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!"

Meanwhile, his attorney, John M. Phillips, told CNN that a PSA blood test and subsequent biopsies confirmed the diagnosis before explaining that "medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available."

Phillips later tweeted that Exotic "needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent [sic] working towards that." He also told BBC he was currently trying to obtain a compassionate release, so Exotic can get "good medical treatment outside of the prison system."

Phillips added, "We can't spend four months on him waiting to get treatment."

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in 2019 of animal abuse and his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme against archrival Carole Baskin. Granted, this isn't the first time Exotic has tried to secure an early release as he previously asked Donald Trump for a presidential pardon and Kim Kardashian to advocate for him.

He is already due to be resentenced following a court order from earlier this year, but Phillips is trying to "speed up" the process on the heels of his cancer diagnosis.

Read both Exotic and Phillips' posts below.

I can and will publicly confirm Joe’s cancer. He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point. He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that. #TigerKing2 #FreeJoeExotic #justiceforjoeexotic #fcancer https://t.co/KSNXfGePDr — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) November 3, 2021

