Continuing this exciting Friday full of surprises, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden have both tested negative for COVID-19. That's after President Trump and his wife Melania Trump got a positive result and entered quarantine last night.

Biden and Trump infamously shared a debate stage this week, so this news comes as a relief. It's possible the President infected many hundreds of people on the campaign trail on Wednesday and Thursday, when he appeared to show symptoms of what we now know for sure was the deadly virus that has killed more than a million people worldwide.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," Biden's personal physician said in a statement confirmed by Biden himself on Twitter.

Biden, like Trump, is old enough to be at significant risk if he contracts COVID. Unlike Trump, he's been wearing a mask and social distancing, according to public health advice.

And may all of us continue to do the same! 2020 continues, folks. Election's in a month. This sure is a year.