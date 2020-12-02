K-pop group BLACKPINK's members are known for their trendy wardrobes. After all, "lovesick girls" Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa are brand ambassadors for top-tier brands like Chanel and Celine, and command the front rows of shows from Burberry to Prada at Fashion Month.

This week, however, Cartier ambassador and fashion darling Jisoo proved that she can pull off one anti-fashion item just as smoothly as the rest of her luxury wardrobe: Crocs.

Related | MLMA Serves Up Cursed Fashion in Crispy Crocs

Earlier this weekend, Jisoo gave the brand her seal of approval by posting a casual outfit photo on Instagram that screams WFH: Cuffed dark denim jeans, an oversized hoodie, striped socks and black Crocs. The rubber shoes were adorned with Jibbitz charms that featured her initials, making them personalized and comfy.

Not to shy away from a luxury fashion moment, however, the "How You Like That" singer naturally accessorized her look with a Dior bag (she's been a brand ambassador for the French house since last December). The blue jacquard Bobby bag, part of the French house's Fall 2020 collection, featured a fluffy pink rabbit keychain — also monogrammed with her initials.

Despite our varied feelings about Crocs, it's clear that Jisoo is a master of mixing (extremely) high and low when it comes to her own wardrobe. How do you describe pairing $35 clogs with a $3,550 bag, other than pure fashion mastery? We'll be taking notes (and awaiting "THE INVITATION") until her next OOTD post.