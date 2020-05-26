Jimmy Fallon has apologized for donning Blackface in a newly resurfaced SNL sketch.

On Monday night, the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty began trending on Twitter after a video of the late night host impersonating fellow comedian Chris Rock in Blackface went viral.

The 2000 sketch hasn't been made available online by SNL or NBC, but the clip that's currently making the rounds was originally circulated by Megyn Kelly supporters in 2018 after she was removed from NBC's Today for saying Blackface "was OK" when she was a kid, per The Hill.

Granted, this isn't the first time his impersonation's been called out. Previously, Nick Cannon took aim at Fallon, Sarah Silverman, and Jimmy Kimmel for performing in Blackface. Not only that, but while hosting the 2017 Golden Globes, Fallon raised eyebrows after impersonating Rock once again.

That said, in response to the backlash, Fallon took to his Twitter on Tuesday to apologize.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in Blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon wrote. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

See his tweet for yourself, below.

