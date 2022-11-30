Following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid and Balenciaga, Jim Carrey is the latest celebrity figure to announce they're leaving Twitter.

The actor broke the news to fans that he would be leaving the platform but (in true Carrey fashion) not before sharing an animated cartoon he collaborated on with James Hayward.

"It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night," Carrey described in a caption.

Whether intentional or not, Carrey's depiction of a raving madman decked out in the emperor's new clothes while a storm rages on around him does feel like a perfect metaphor for the flaming dumpster fire Twitter has devolved into under new owner Elon Musk, making the send-off all the more irreverently poignant.