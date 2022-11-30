Following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid and Balenciaga, Jim Carrey is the latest celebrity figure to announce they're leaving Twitter.
Related | Is Twitter's Collapse Imminent?
The actor broke the news to fans that he would be leaving the platform but (in true Carrey fashion) not before sharing an animated cartoon he collaborated on with James Hayward.
"It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night," Carrey described in a caption.
Whether intentional or not, Carrey's depiction of a raving madman decked out in the emperor's new clothes while a storm rages on around him does feel like a perfect metaphor for the flaming dumpster fire Twitter has devolved into under new owner Elon Musk, making the send-off all the more irreverently poignant.
\u201cI\u2019m leaving Twitter, but 1st here\u2019s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It\u2019s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j\u201d— Jim Carrey (@Jim Carrey) 1669756844
Carrey didn't elaborate much as to his reasons for leaving Twitter in the farewell post, but the actor has been a vocal critic of Musk following his takeover of the social media platform. Just last month, Carrey mocked Musk's disastrous mismanagement of the website, tweeting “Capt Smirk fired 1/2 his crew. He’s banning comics: shadow banning unverified users, boldly going where no unbridled ego has gone before. Says, '$8/mo is the price of a latte.' True. It’s also cheaper than a T-shirt saying 'Rob me. I’m a gullible ass!' BTW Mars mission? FAKE NEWS.'
\u201cCapt Smirk fired 1/2 his crew. He\u2019s banning comics: shadow banning unverified users, boldly going where no unbridled ego has gone before. Says, \u201c$8/mo is the price of a latte.\u201d True. It\u2019s also cheaper than a T-shirt saying \u201cRob me. I\u2019m a gullible ass!\u201d BTW Mars mission? FAKE NEWS\u201d— Jim Carrey (@Jim Carrey) 1667944591
Carrey left no indication as to whether or not he has plans to return to Twitter, but given how quickly things have snowballed out of control on the site, there may not be much left to come back to. Between the company's massive layoffs, universally despised $8-a-month verification plan, its crackdown on parody accounts and, most recently, word that Twitter no longer plans to enforce its COVID-19 misinformation policy, the poor bird app appears to be in a full-on tailspin. With Musk unwilling to admit any fault, Twitter's fate appears to be hanging in the balance with no life preserver anywhere in sight.
Photo via Getty/ Kevin Winter
- The Weeknd's New Album Cover Is a Whole Mood ›
- Jim Carrey Is Feuding with Benito Mussolini's Granddaughter ›
- Jim Carrey is Putting on a Political Art Show ›