Jessica Simpson is hitting back against the haters and their unsolicited opinions about her appearance.

On the heels of widespread chatter about her Pottery Barn ad, the 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday, November 6 to address public scrutiny of her "strange" appearance with a video of herself singing her song, "Party of One."

"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she wrote in the caption, in which she alluded to ongoing fan speculation surrounding her sobriety.



"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" Simpson continued. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."

Explaining that she was "capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to," the star went on to illuminate her strengths by telling the haters that she was "present," "determined" and "honest," with the ability to also come to terms with their negativity via her "voice and the lyrics across my heart."

"I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," as the former Newlyweds star said, before getting candid about how she "woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive."

"[But] I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home," Simpson said, while leaving her followers with an important tidbit of advice.

“Live inside your dreams and move through them," she added. "Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU.”

Last week, Simpson's promotional video for the furniture company reignited fan concern for her well-being, which initially began after she appeared in a Flonase commercial back in April. Under both ads, commenters accused her of slurring and looking extremely "frail," saying things like "something is wrong here" and “Wtf happened to her face. She can barely speak."

That said, you can check out Simpson's response to the speculation surrounding her Pottery Barn video below.