Jessica Simpson Hits Back at 'Body Shaming' Met Gala Story

Sadly, Jessica Simpson is no stranger to being publicly shamed by other women, and that apparently includes a recent story about her experience with ex John Mayer at the 2007 Met Gala.

In lieu of this year's event, Vogue published an oral history of the gala culled from the memories of past guests. One of the stories came from the magazine's former creative digital director Sally Singer, who said that Simpson's "breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet."

Related | Natalie Portman Apologizes For Shaming Jessica Simpson

"And then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I'm looking at them," Singer continued, "And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, 'Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's going on.'"

That said, Simpson had something to say about Singer's story. On Tuesday afternoon, the star took to her Instagram to post the infamous photo of Sophia Loren staring at Jayne Mansfield's low-cut dress, writing that she was "feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger."

"But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world's opinions about it for my entire adult life," Simpson went on to write. "To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

See Simpson's post for yourself, below.