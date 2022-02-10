Cheer star Jerry Harris has plead guilty to charges related to his sex crimes case.

According to TMZ, Harris plead guilty to soliciting sex from two underage twin boys in 2019. He also requested and received explicit photos from them after initially contacting them in December 2018, exchanging messages via text and Snapchat, per an FBI investigation. At the time, Harris was 19 and the boys were 13.

In September 2020, Harris was arrested at his home in Naperville, Illinois for allegedly producing child pornography and accusations of "inappropriate sexual conduct." He is also in the midst of a civil lawsuit filed by the two boys, who accused him of asking for sexual favors and nudes, including "booty pics" and a February 2019 encounter at the American Cheerleaders Association's nationals during which he forced one of the boys to perform oral sex.

Additionally, Harris was later indicted on seven additional counts related to similar incidents involving four minors over the past three years, with one alleged victim claiming that he crossed state lines in May 2019 to engage in "illicit sexual conduct" with a then-15 year old.

The outlet reports that sentencing guidelines mean Harris could potentially face up to 50 years in prison when he's sentenced on June 28.

Read TMZ's full report here.