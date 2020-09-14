Jerry Harris is reportedly under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.

On Monday, federal officials executed a search warrant at the Cheer star's Naperville, Illinois home as part of a probe based on accusations of "inappropriate sexual conduct" against the star, per TMZ.

FBI sources speaking to the outlet said that in addition to his alleged possession of child porn, authorities are also investigating Harris for potentially soliciting sex from minors. He has not been formally charged yet.

The claims were reported to law enforcement officials by cheerleading company Varsity Brands. According to a USA Today report, Varsity shared two photos with the FBI last month, including a screenshot of an alleged Snapchat message in which Harris appears to ask, "Would you ever want to ****."

The other photo reportedly shows a string of texts that show him saying, "Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it's actually pretty good haha."

Earlier this year, Harris rose to fame as the "King of Mat Talk" on Netflix's hit docuseries following Texas's Navarro College cheerleaders.

Harris has yet to comment on the allegations and subsequent investigation.