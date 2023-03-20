Designer Jeremy Scott Is Leaving Moschino After 10 Years

It's the end of an era at Moschino with Jeremy Scott, its creative director of nearly a decade, announced he's stepping down from the Italian company. No successor has been named yet.

The designer shared on the news on Instagram in his characteristic all-caps font: "AFTER [10] YEARS I AM ANNOUNCING TODAY THAT I WILL BE LEAVING MOSCHINO," he wrote. "IVE HAD A BLAST CREATING DESIGNS THAT WILL LIVE ON FOREVER 💘 I AM GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT IVE RECEIVED OVER THIS PAST DECADE 🙏🏽 AS I CLOSE THIS CHAPTER I AM FILLED WITH EXCITEMENT & ANTICIPATION AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE WITH YOU ALL WHAT I HAVE IN STORE FOR YOU NEXT !"

Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Aeffe (which owns Moschino), added: "I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his ten years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy House and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott's next move could not be immediately learned but many fans are eager to see if he'll bring back his namesake line, which last showed at New York Fashion Week before the pandemic in 2019.

His last public appearance was this month at the Vanity Fair Oscar party where he walked the red carpet (he also dressed nominee Angela Bassett in a divine purple number for the ceremony).

Scott's first collection for Moschino was for Fall 2014, his infamous McDonald's collection that set the tone for his future shows and theatrical displays that crossed over into consumerism and social commentary. He was also a guest judge on Amazon's fashion design competition show Making the Cut.